Fostering a Love of Reading for Children in North Carolina

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Martin Pitt Partnership for Children and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Martin Pitt Partnership for Children, visit https://mppfc.org.

The Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children is proud to be a part of our community’s efforts to promote and increase early literacy efforts in Martin and Pitt Counties. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a literacy program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they turn five, no matter their family’s income.

Smart Start and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library are working together to get books into the hands of North Carolina’s youngest children. The Smart Start network is made up of 75 local partnerships, including the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children, that are signing up families across NC for Imagination Library. Together, we are working to ensure children develop a love of reading early on.

The Imagination Library program was created by country singer-songwriter Dolly Parton in 1995. After launching in Dolly’s hometown of Sevier County, Tennessee, the program grew quickly and eventually expanded nationally. By 2003, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library had mailed one million books to children across the country.

Parents, grandparents, babysitters and others should read with children from a very young age. Kids who discover the importance of reading at a young age will become life-long learners. According to PBS, reading to babies helps build bonds, vocabulary, and healthy habits. If reading a story is part of the bedtime routine from infancy or toddlerhood, your child will take the lead in making sure this happens every night, well into childhood.

Please sign up here to receive your child’s first piece of mail from the Imagination Library. For more information about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, click here.