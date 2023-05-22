7 Reasons You Should Bank with a Credit Union

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Marine Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Marine Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.marinefederalhb.org.

Learn how your local federal credit union could be the right move. From community projects to member exclusives, there’s a long list of perks you don’t want to miss. We’ve picked our favorites.

1. Credit Unions are Member-Owned

Credit unions are owned by their members rather than their stockholders. By being member- owned and community driven, credit unions absolve any notion of large profit margins, leaving their focus on member support and community service.

2. Personalized Banking

With credit unions being community based, employees are able to build relationships with regularly engaged members to better serve them and help meet their financial needs. There is also a sense of comfort in knowing that there are some internal operations being conducted nearby.

3. 100% Committed to Community

Credit unions typically support the needs of their community through sponsorships, fundraisers, donations, member appreciation, and community events, as well as partnering with other local businesses. They can offer concentrated support in monumental ways. Giving back could be as big as a small business buyout or as small as hosting a complimentary movie on the lawn. Both actions make community a mission. There is a symbiotic relationship between members, a credit union, and its community.

4. Safe + Secure

When it comes to your hard-earned money, you need to know it’s safe and secure. Period. Rest assured, federally insured credit unions offer a safe place for you to save your money, with deposits insured up to at least $250,000 per individual depositor . The National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund Insures member savings in federally insured credit unions , which account for about 98 percent of all credit unions in the United States. Deposits at all federal credit unions, and the vast majority of state-chartered credit unions, are covered by National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund protection, and not one penny of insured savings has ever been lost by a member of a federally insured credit union. Because credit unions are member-owned and oriented, this decreases the likelihood for risky financial operations.

5. Board of Directors

The Board of Directors at most credit unions consists solely of member volunteers (who are voted for by members). Operational and financial decisions remain safely in the best interest of the members.

6. Not-For-Profit

For-profit companies seek to provide a product or service to consumers and make a profit by doing so. All money earned through business activities at not-for-profit companies, that does not get paid out to members, goes directly back into funding organizational operations. Because profits are not paid out to investors, dividends can be paid back to shareholders. If anyone should be using their money to make more money, it should be you.

7. Competitive Products, Services, and Features

Don’t underestimate the capability of a credit union to keep up on all the modern conveniences of the financial industry. Here are a few of Marine FCU’s member-favorites:

Mobile Banking (over the phone, online, and in our app)

Extended Hours Live Teller Machines

Debit and Credit Card Rewards

Competitive Rates on Loans and Investments

Digital Receipts Storage

Money Management and Bill Pay

Fraud Protection

eStatements

Optional Round-Up Savings

Secure Instant Money Transfers

Mobile Check Deposits

Promotional Products with Member Incentives

Member Support via Live Chat and Phone

+ more!

Don’t sacrifice your must-haves. Get the best from banking.

Written by Brandalin Tipton, Community Outreach Coordinator

Marine FCU is welcoming new membership with $100!

Use code WELCOME when you open a checking account.

Click here for more details or to become a member! *Federally insured by the NCUA. Membership eligibility is required.*