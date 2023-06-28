Marine Federal Credit Union is Committed to Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Marine Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Marine Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.marinefederalhb.org.

How do we help our small businesses become successful? By working closely with those who need assistance, we build strong relationships and partnerships. We also support local businesses through sponsoring events and funding community-oriented initiatives. In addition, Marine FCU has expanded its business projects beyond just lending money - this is illustrated by our involvement in many growing businesses.

We’ve seen an abundance of success with our community mission, namely our Annual Charity Golf Tournament. In 2023, Marine FCU hosted our 29th Charity Golf Tournament raising over $62,000, which was donated to United Way of Onslow County and Hope for The Warriors®. Throughout the years, we’ve raised and donated over 1.9 million dollars to different charities and we look forward to many more!

One of our more recent community events is our annual fall Sunset Market + Car Show. From food trucks and face painting, to show cars and small business vendors, there’s sure to be something for all ages that families can enjoy. In addition to entertainment, it’s the perfect opportunity to raise funds for a community cause. Our 2nd Sunset Market event raised $1,692 for Onslow County Animal Services, which was our fundraiser choice this year.

Because our internal community and culture is also highly prioritized, we focus largely on employee appreciation in addition to the celebrations in our outside communities. We regularly conduct a variety of themed activities to encourage our hardworking staff and keep their morale high. These activities include food and drink desk-delivery; Bring Your Dog to Work Day; competitive breakroom potlucks; an annual bowling tournament; and many other spontaneous internal celebrations. We want employees to enjoy their experience at Marine FCU, especially those who are here serving and living our mission.

Making community a priority is making people a priority. Finding the needs of the people, within the community, is doing the right thing. Meeting the needs of the people, within the community, is solving a problem. All of these are ways we live better together.