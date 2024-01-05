Know your new year’s goals when it comes to your finances

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Marine Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Marine Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.marinefederalhb.org/.

It’s the New Year again, and it’s brought the thrilling motivation with it. You might find yourself surrounded by an atmosphere that feels refreshing and inspiring. You can feel it urging you to create and revise goals for the days ahead. With the endless possibilities, it seems nothing can get in your way! For a lot of us, this blissful sense of optimism will begin to fade with time. Within a few months, we find ourselves returning to the cycle of staring down the calendar, and counting down the days until another year will pass. So, how do we hold onto the feeling of refreshment and motivation once the newness has faded? A great way to do this is by knowing our goals, and sticking to them. In the article, we will learn how to set and upkeep our goals for financial wellness. The start of our financial wellness journey won’t have you pulling out a calculator just yet. Instead, it starts with a moment of self-reflection. It consists of taking the time to envision what a refreshed and fulfilled year would truly look like for you. Do you have hopes of settling into a new home? Is this the year that you become a pet parent? You’re taking the time to truly understand your dreams and plans. If you’re feeling as though your dreams are out of reach, remember the possibilities are endless. At this point, there is no goal too big or small.

Now that we have our goals in mind, you’ll need to know what you’re currently working with. Your building materials will consist of bank statements detailing all income coming in, as well as all expenses going out. While you might not want to include everything, it will be useful for accurately seeing your spending habits. At first, the idea of creating a log may feel overwhelming but it doesn’t have to be! Start by looking at financial activity in smaller chunks, such as observing statements from the last quarter. Creating your log should be something that feels manageable and easy for you. If you prefer a traditional method, considering using a notebook to keep track of these amounts. If a digital route seems more fitting for you, consider using an excel sheet or budgeting app. There are lots of resources and tools available to help you create a budgeting experience that feels comfortable and pleasing to you!

Now it’s time to bring the pieces together and start creating the pathway towards your goals. These will be your stepping stones to follow. Take time to look over your log and make note of trends you find. Maybe you noticed that you’re paying for subscriptions that you no longer find useful, or maybe you were humbled by seeing how many times you went to your favorite coffee shop in a week. Realistically, will these habits help you achieve your goals? Use these observations to make adjustments that would better fit the new lifestyle that you want to build. For instance, the funds from cancelling a subscription service could now be put towards tackling debt. Through your observations, you may also notice that you’re doing better than you thought! If you have additional funds that aren’t being utilized, consider contributing more to your savings accounts or emergency funds. The last step on our financial journey is to be patient, with the process and ourselves. It’s easy to get discouraged when the progress isn’t immediate. However, when we know we have a pathway laid out, it’s easier to remember the mission. You can expect that there will be unexpected expenses, and moments that you splurge at fancy restaurant. That’s okay! Don’t beat yourself up over it but instead, recognize that you’re actively changing your habits, get back on track, and continue on the path. We return to the feeling of refreshment when we take our dreams seriously. So, write down the dreams, see what’s working and not working, and make adjustments as you go.