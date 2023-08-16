Are you ready to dip back into the business world? Submit an application to Pitch It! Onslow competition

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Marine Federal Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Marine Federal Credit Union, visit https://www.marinefederalhb.org/

It’s a Tuesday night, and you’re wanting to unwind. You click through the channels and stumble upon a reliable favorite: Shark Tank. The chance of it being a re-run episode is high, but you linger on the channel anyway. You watch as a business hopeful walks through the doors, and gives the Sharks a confident smile before starting their pitch. You nod thoughtfully as you listen, being met with a wave of memories for your own brilliant ideas.

For a second, confidence washes over you. That could be me presenting to the Sharks. I have an idea they couldn’t refuse. You’re planning what you would say, but come to a halt.

You’re met with one small problem: you don’t know where to begin. You’ve never made a business model before. How do I figure out the costs? Would I even be able to make eye contact with the sharks? Seconds ago, you were writing your two week’s notice and partnering with Mr. Wonderful. Now, you aren’t so sure. If only there was a way to make it reality. If only I knew where to start. Well, it is possible; even right here in Eastern North Carolina. Here’s how you can start:

Pitch It! Onslow is a collaborative effort between Marine Federal Credit Union and Coastal Carolina Community College to help aspiring entrepreneurs turn their dreams into a reality. It’s a program geared towards providing individuals with an experience that helps them feel confident as they begin their business venture. The ideal candidates should have a vision in mind, a passion to bring their dreams to fruition, and an understanding of the field related to their business.

The Pitch It! Onslow competition also provides budding entrepreneurs with professional business resources at no cost, while also offering the chance to win funds for start-up expenses. There’s no perfect mold for a business to thrive in the Pitch It! Onslow program. Throughout the years, there have been a wide array of businesses to compete including food services, agriculture, vehicular design, and fitness.

At time of submission, applicants can expect to submit their professional resume, as well as a three-minute video introducing their business idea and themselves. Those who are accepted as participants are required to partake in the REAL Entrepreneurship program presented by Coastal Carolina Community College. Over the course of eight weeks, participants will learn business essentials, such as building a business plan or pitch deck.

Once the course is completed, the entrepreneurs are able to bring their pitch in person to the Business Bulldogs. Much like the Sharks, the Business Bulldogs act as judges and further ask questions to help entrepreneurs prepare for the business world.

We had the opportunity to talk to Ryan Lycans, a Business Bulldog during last year’s Pitch It! Onslow competition. Through his role as a Bulldog, he was able to see the process firsthand. Lycans told us that his favorite part of Pitch It! is getting to know the applicants through the business models they submit. “They spend a lot of time preparing those pitch decks and business plans. Everything from the idea all the way through how to fund it, how they’re going to make money, the financials. A lot of work is put into those.” he explained. “In the pitch sessions, you really see the passion for why they went through this. This eight-to-ten-week training course through the community college, and the work that they put in … that’s really the most rewarding piece of it.”

We asked Lycans if he could provide encouragement for those who might need one last push to submit their application. “If you wait until you’re ready, that obviously might pass you by. Sometimes you find out, if you’ve got enough to go on, that’s all you need to get started. But we’re just looking for people who have, you know, that little inkling of an idea. Everything started somewhere,”

So, are you ready to take a dip into the business world and share that inkling of an idea?

If so, you can submit your email to receive a notification once applications open here, follow the link below:

