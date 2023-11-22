Lions Industries for the Blind is seeking help for those who wish to join us!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lions Industries for the Blind and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lions Industries for the Blind, visit work4lions.com.

Do you know someone with blindness or severe vision impairment? Are they the type of person to not let their disability get in the way of trying to make an honest living?

We have the group for you! The Lions Industries for the Blind is a group dedicated to finding employment for those suffering from blindness or other types of severe vision impairment. We embrace solutions for those looking to better themselves through employment.

We are on a mission to provide equal opportunities and a better future for blind, legally blind, deaf, and deaf-blind individuals. If you are looking for a purposeful career or know someone who would be a great fit, we invite you to explore the opportunities we have to offer.

Joining our team means becoming part of a community that believes in the power of determination, resilience, and adaptability. We offer a range of positions across various departments, including administration, customer service, manufacturing, and technology. No matter your area of expertise or level of experience, there is a place for you at Lions.

As an employee, you will have access to comprehensive training and development programs tailored to your needs. We recognize that ongoing learning is essential for personal growth and career advancement, and we are dedicated to providing the necessary tools and resources to support your professional journey. If you or someone you know is ready to embark on a fulfilling career and make a positive difference, we encourage you to take the next step.

Start your new employment journey by visiting our website for more information.