Eastern Carolina’s fastest-growing private high school is now even more affordable!

John Paul II Catholic High School, which will become an independent Catholic school on July 1, will reset tuition for the 2021-2022 school year. Tuition will be $7,500, more than 10% below the previously-announced intended increase to $8,450. The reduction in the price of tuition, combined with the NC Opportunity Scholarship and the Balot Family Scholarship, makes a JPII education more accessible for eastern North Carolina families who wish for their students to receive a college preparatory Catholic education.

“Private schools often use enrollment growth as a basis for increasing tuition and making it more difficult for students to get in,” Director of Admissions & Marketing Doug Smith said. “That approach is exclusionary. We want to use our growth to find ways to increase access to a JPII education for more families.”

In the fall of 2017, JPII had 58 students; now there are that many just in 9th grade and a total of 151 students. With more than 98% of eligible students to return already re-enrolled for next year, enrollment is expected to increase for the fourth straight year to around 200 students for the 2021-2022 school year.

Parents everywhere are concerned about their student(s) falling behind in remote learning and many feel like they cannot afford private school to provide them with in-person learning. If you are one of them and have an 8th, 9th, or 10th grader, you cannot afford not to explore if JPII is a good fit for your student(s). To learn more and schedule a tour, contact Director of Admissions & Marketing Doug Smith at 252-481-5317 or dsmith@jp2highschool.com. You can also use the chat feature on the bottom right of our website (jp2highschool.com).

Why JPII?

a diverse, inclusive community that is a true representation of eastern NC where students of all faiths are welcome

we build character through the development of the whole person in mind, body, and spirit

low student-to-faculty ratio with class sizes of no more than 15-20 students provides personalized education

100% college acceptance rate with more than 90% accepted to their first school of choice

average SAT score that is 200 points above the national average

each school day starts with spiritual life when the entire school community hears the reading of the day from the Bible and we celebrate Mass service weekly

an athletic program with the best facilities in eastern NC that includes baseball, softball, football, volleyball, men’s lacrosse, and men’s and women’s basketball, cheerleading, cross country, golf, soccer, and swimming (tennis and wrestling will be added for 2021-2022)

service opportunities teach students the importance of being stewards of the community

Encouragement of participation in extracurricular activities such as student government, National Honor Society, Science Olympiad, the performing arts, Pep Band, and Debate Club to develop a sense of responsibility, independence, leadership, and entrepreneurship