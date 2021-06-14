President of North Carolina Community College System Visits James Sprunt Community College

Sponsored - Thomas Stith III recently visited James Sprunt Community College, where he toured the Diesel Technology and CDL Programs. Dr. Jay Carraway, President of James Sprunt Community College, also walked Stith through the Hoffler Building addition where the new Nursing classrooms and labs will be housed this fall.

Stith became president of the North Carolina Community College System on Jan. 11, 2021.

Stith, a leader with two decades of experience in public service and business in North Carolina, was previously district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration, where he led the federal agency’s response to COVID-19 in North Carolina.

He served as chief of staff to former Gov. Pat McCrory from 2013 to 2017 and was a three-term city council member in Durham from 1999 to 2007. During his time in the Governor’s Office, he led special initiatives, including the establishment of the Venture Capital Multiplier Fund (a $60 million venture fund), the Governor’s initiative on historically black colleges and universities, and Hurricane Matthew recovery.

His higher education experience includes five years as economic development program director at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise at the Kenan-Flagler Business School, from 2008 to 2013. There he focused on improving Eastern North Carolina economies, securing grant funds, and managing renewable energy projects.

Dr. Carraway states, “We were happy to have President Stith tour our Westpark programs and our Kenansville campus. He is dedicated to the mission of the North Carolina Community College System, and he understands the economic impact we have on our communities when our students gain credentials and employment.”

The Nursing addition in the Hoffler Building is scheduled to be completed later this summer.

