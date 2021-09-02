JSCC’S 36th Annual Golf Tournament is here again!

Sponsored - The tournament will take place on Thursday, September 9th, 2021 at Duplin Country Club. This is an event our community looks forward to each year. The James Sprunt Foundation appreciates the outpouring of support from our community to make this a successful event for our James Sprunt campus – students, faculty, and staff. The JSCC Foundation can always make room for more hole sponsors. Proceeds from our annual tournament help provide financial assistance for students who attend our college. If you are interested in participating in any way, please contact Ashley Graham (910) 275-6152 or Taylor Sandlin (910) 275-6135.

James Sprunt Community College has made a dedicated effort to walk the fine line between honoring all COVID precautions and still provide our community with joyful events to brighten up dark days. Known for its family atmosphere and dedicated faculty and staff, JSCC uses philanthropic events such as the annual golf tournament, recent 5K run, and an upcoming casino night to raise funds for the betterment of others. In true James Sprunt fashion, the goal is to have ample amounts of fun along the way while always proceeding with caution. We encourage you to stay tuned for all our exciting and safe events this year. As always, we invite you in whatever way possible to, “Join our family. Build your future.”