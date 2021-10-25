Hoffler Nursing Education Center Now Open at James Sprunt Community College

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of James Sprunt Community College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about James Sprunt Community College, visit jamessprunt.edu.

James Sprunt Community College (JSCC) celebrated the official ribbon cutting for the Hoffler Nursing Education Center on Thursday, October 21. JSCC was the recipient of an EDA grant aimed at relocating the nursing program on campus by constructing an addition to an existing building. The new nursing classrooms and labs have state-of-the-art equipment for training and skills lab demonstrations, to include simulation activities and practice before clinical site assignments. The enhancement and expansion of the nursing program area and technology needs at James Sprunt Community College will positively impact Duplin and surrounding counties for many years.

The EDA grant, Connect NC Bond, Duplin County Board of Commissioners, and NC Community College funding covered the expenses for constructing the 17,285 square foot addition and the renovation of 3,379 square feet of existing classroom space within the Hoffler Building relocation of the Nursing programs. A grant awarded by the Golden LEAF Foundation helped cover the expenses for technology and equipment.