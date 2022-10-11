Mark Your Calendars for the 2022 Holly Jolly Holiday Show!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Holly Jolly Holiday Show and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Holly Jolly Holiday Show, visit hollyjollykinston.com.

Mark your calendars now for the 2022 Holly Jolly Holiday Show at Kinston Community Center! It’s a #JollyGoodTime!

We invite vendors to register at hollyjollykinston.com and shoppers to save the date to get a jump start on holiday shopping!

New this year is our Sip & Shop adults only, preview event on Thursday, Nov. 17th! Grab the girls and get a first look at all of our wonderful vendors. Click here for tickets.

The show continues Friday, Nov. 18th and Saturday, Nov. 19th. Skip the admission line by buying your tickets early online!

All proceeds from this fundraising event go into programming and future events at the Kinston Community Center.

2022 Holly Jolly Holiday Show Dates and Times:

Thursday, November 17th - 6 pm - 8 pm (adults only Sip & Shop)

Friday, November 18th - 10 am - 6 pm

Saturday, November 19th - 10 am - 4 pm

Learn more at hollyjollykinston.com. We can’t wait to see you for our Holly Jolly Holiday Show at the Kinston Community Center!

Check us out on Facebook and Instagram.