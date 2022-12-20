Lejeune Honda Cars Jacksonville is now Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Jacksonville

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hendrick Jacksonville Honda and was written by them. It does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hendrick Jacksonville Honda, visit https://www.stevensonhendrickhondajacksonville.com.

Charlotte-based Hendrick Automotive Group has partnered with Susan Stevenson to acquire LeJeune Honda Cars located at 2221 N. Marine Blvd. in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The dealership has re-opened as Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Jacksonville.

Highlighted by American Honda’s third-generation facility architecture and a two-story design that includes tile flooring, an abundance of natural light and open showrooms for new and pre-owned vehicles, Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Jacksonville offers customers a wide variety of conveniences. Situated on 7.4 acres, the dealership facilities total more than 48,500 square feet and feature 28 service bays that include 21 lifts and three alignment racks. With free Wi-Fi, coffee and snack bars, and a business center, the dealership is complete with modern customer amenities housed in an inviting, energy efficient and contemporary setting.

Hendrick Automotive Group and Stevenson are partners in three other dealerships: Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Wilmington, Stevenson-Hendrick Toyota Jacksonville and Stevenson-Hendrick Mazda Wilmington. LeJeune Honda Cars was purchased from Jerry Stevenson, who is Susan Stevenson’s brother-in-law.

“Susan is a great friend and business partner, and this dealership is a perfect fit for our company,” said Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “Jerry truly cares for his people and has done a tremendous job of establishing a culture of service, which we will continue and build on. It’s convenient to the area’s most popular retail district, and the facility itself offers world-class amenities. We’re excited about the location and can’t wait to see what this store is able to achieve.

“It’s meaningful to operate another location where the U.S. military is such an important part of the community. There are many veterans and active duty service members in the area, which is a big reason that Jacksonville is so special. We’re pleased to have another opportunity in this market.”

With the addition of Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Jacksonville, Hendrick Automotive Group now operates seven Honda franchises in North Carolina and 18 nationally. Michael Nicoletti will serve as general manager and report to Hendrick Automotive Group market area vice president John Futrell. The dealership currently employs 38 people.

“Rick and I have such admiration for this wonderful community,” Susan Stevenson said. “Jerry has assembled a high-performing team and worked tirelessly to take care of them. This new opportunity with Hendrick Automotive Group will carry on the culture that’s already in place by prioritizing our employees and customers alike. People will continue to receive the service they have grown to appreciate at the store.”

The career opportunities available at Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Jacksonville include positions in sales, service and finance. For more information, please visit HendrickCareers.com.

Stevenson-Hendrick Jacksonville Honda will continue to offer new and used inventory, including the most powerful Honda vehicle ever produced – the 2023 Honda Civic Type R. In addition, customers will also have access to thousands of new, pre-owned and certified cars, trucks and SUVs at HendrickCars.com.

For additional information on Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Jacksonville, please visit StevensonHendrickHondaJacksonville.com.