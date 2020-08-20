Local Law Firm Sponsors WITN’s Community Classroom

Sponsored - Hardee, Massey & Blodgett, LLP, a personal injury law firm in Greenville, NC, is pleased to announce their sponsorship of WITN’s Community Classroom program. The program will kick off on Tuesday, the 25th of August.

Community Classroom is linked to Donors Choose, a national online charitable organization that helps public school teachers get funding for classroom materials. Teachers in the WITN viewing area can post project requests on the Donors Choose website. Requests can include books, pencils, computers and even field trips. Teachers post a monetary goal that needs to be raised. Then, once the goals are reached, Donors Choose purchases the products and delivers them to the teacher and school.

“We are excited to sponsor WITN’s Community Classroom,” states Kyle Blodgett, Partner at Hardee, Massey & Blodgett. “We hope people throughout eastern North Carolina will visit www.witn.com and help local teachers fulfill their project requests.”

Each Tuesday, a project will be featured on WITN First at Four. WITN will be featuring projects that need to be funded, as well as success stories after projects have received funding.

“We understand it’s difficult for teachers to fill their classrooms with all the educational tools they need with limited resources,” notes Brack Massey, Partner at Hardee, Massey & Blodgett. “We hope Community Classroom helps shine a light on their needs so they can get the supplies they need.”

Stay tuned for more information on our partnership and how you can join Hardee, Massey & Blodgett and WITN to support our local teachers and the Community Classroom project!

Hardee, Massey & Blodgett, LLP is a personal injury law firm serving all of North Carolina with an office in Greenville. The law firm provides a high level of professional legal counsel to individuals, handling all types of personal injury, wrongful death, and workers compensation cases. Visit the website at www.hmblawnc.com/