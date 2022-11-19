Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Food Lion and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Food Lion, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/food-lion-feeds-witn-holiday-food-drive.

Food Lion Feeds, the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, and WITN are teaming up for a Holiday Food Drive!

This year, we’re asking you to help us provide hope for the holidays.

We all know the feeling of warmth, security, and belonging that comes from being around a meal with family. Holidays are usually a reprieve from day-to-day worries and struggles, and a time to come together.

While the pandemic was by no means the beginning of the issue of hunger and access to food in our country, it did shine a light on how prevalent and close to home food insecurity is for each of us.

Many families are finding themselves in this situation for the first time - previously making their budgets work, but no longer able to make ends meet due to unemployment, furlough, or reduced hours.

From 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, Food Lion Feeds and WITN will come together to host a food drive in support of our neighbors in Greenville and surrounding areas. Stop by the WITN Studio to donate that day!

Click HERE to donate or scan the QR Code below.