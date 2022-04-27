Help Food Lion Feeds Donate Meals to Those in Need

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Food Lion and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Food Lion, visit www.foodlion.com.

Food Lion believes no one should have to wonder where their next meal will come from or have to make the choice between paying bills or buying food.

That’s why it’s important for us to provide support to nourish our local communities through Food Lion Feeds, our philanthropic giving platform focused on alleviating food insecurity. Through Food Lion Feeds, more than 750 million meals have been donated to individuals and families since 2014, and our goal is provide one billion more meals by 2025.

Caring for the communities we serve and our neighbors within them is at the core of everything we do. When we come together, we’re stronger as a community.

Hunger is a bigger issue than most realize, and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina helps thousands of Carolinians every month! WITN, Curtis Media, & Food Lion are teaming up this month to help the Food Bank of Central & Eastern Carolina with Food Lion Feeds Food Drive May 9-12.

In-person donations will be accepted on those dates at the locations listed below:

May 9th - Kinston, Store 1687; 1304 W Vernon Ave, Kinston NC 28504

May 10th - New Bern, Store 1368; 3301 M.L. King Jr. Blvd, New Bern NC 28561

May 11th - Washington, Store 2220; 851 Washington Sq. Mall, Washington NC 27889

May 12th - Greenville, Store 1657; 4330 E. Tenth Street, Greenville NC 27858

Click here to donate online using credit card, bank account, Paypal or Apple Pay. Check out the graphic on this page or download the PDF, to see the most needed items.