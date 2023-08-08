Local Medical Training School Offering Courses- Invest In You and Enroll TODAY!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Fast Track Career Prep and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Fast Track Career Prep, visit https://www.fasttrackcareerprep.com.

Fast Track Career Prep, INC. is a Proprietary School approved by the North Carolina Community College, and Department of Health and Human Services.

Fast Track Career Prep is designed to provide basic nursing education and equip individuals with the utmost knowledge to pass their state certification exam. Did you know you could complete the NA I class in 5 weeks that will last you a lifetime? Are you ready to invest in you?!

Mission:

Fast Track Career Prep was founded on the idea that compassion is one of the major fundamentals of nursing that is required in today’s healthcare field. We believe in keeping the human aspect in all areas of patient care. Our mission is to teach students to perform at their highest level in the health care field but to always put the patient’s needs first. Our purpose is to encourage others to learn with the compassion and the skills to have them excel in the workforce.

Program Philosophy:

The Nurse Aide I Training Program at Fast Track Career Prep is designed to provide entry level Nurse Aide students with nurse aide skills essential for providing resident care under the direction and supervision of a Registered Nurse. In keeping with the vision statement of the agency, the program will focus on innovative ways to deliver services that are consistent with providing compassionate, quality, cost-effective nursing care. These programs are designed to prepare participants to successfully fulfill state requirements.

Why train at Fast Track Career Prep, Inc.?

Flexible Fast Track Class choices

Instructors have over 40 years of experience in nursing

is state approved. Universities accept only CNA prerequisite from approved schools and Fast Track Career Prep

We Offer:

5 Week Nurse Aide I Hybrid Classes

6 Week Hybrid Medical Billing & Coding

6 Week Hybrid Medical Administrative Assistant

6 Week Hybrid Pharmacy Tech

2 Week Hybrid Nurse Aide Refresher

CPR TRAINING

Upcoming course schedule:

Nurse Aide I.

09/04/2023-10/15/2023

11/06/2023-12/10/2023

Nurse Aide I. Refresher.

08/14/2023-08/27/2023

10/16/2023-10/29/2023

01/01/2024-01/14/2024

Medical Billing and Coding

07/31/2023-09/10/2023

09/18/2023-10/29/2023

11/06/2023-12/17/2023

Medical Administrative Assistant

09/04/2023-10/15/2023

10/23/2023-12/03/2023

Pharmacy Technician

09/04/2023-10/15/2023

10/23/2023-12/03/2023

*Schedule subject to change contact us today for additional details*