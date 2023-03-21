Support Those Struggling by Participating in the Exodus Run 5K/10K This Weekend

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of F3 Washington and sponsored by Eastern Pines Dental, and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eastern Pines Dental, visit https://easternpinesdental.com. To learn more about F3 Washington, visit https://f3washingtonnc.godaddysites.com. To learn about the Exodus Run 5K/10K or other races, visit https://www.runtheeast.com.

There’s still time to register for Saturday’s upcoming Exodus Run 5K/10K to help make a difference in the lives of people struggling in Eastern North Carolina!

The race, sponsored by F3 Washington, is raising funds for the Outer Banks Dare Challenge. The Dare Challenge is a non-profit, free, 6-month, Christian-based, recovery program located in Wanchese, NC, that serves men from any location, but has a major impact on those here in Eastern NC.

Addiction, Depression, Substance Abuse, Suicide; these are words that have become commonplace in our homes, communities, workplace, and lives. From broken homes, devastated families, to fatherless children; these are the realities we face daily.

If you are or someone you know is in need of help with substance abuse, severe depression, or alcoholism, please contact the Dare Challenge at 252-473-6462 TODAY! Learn more at outerbanksdarechallenge.org.

On Saturday, April 8th, help F3 Washington make a difference in the lives of many who are suffering, by running in the Exodus Run 5K/10K. Registration for the 5K is $25 and the 10K is $35. Morning-of registration begins at 7:00 a.m., with both runs starting at 8:30 a.m.

There will also be a community breakfast provided by the Haw Branch Church of Christ starting at 9:00 a.m., which is open to runners and to the public. 100% of donations from the breakfast will be given to the Dare Challenge.

Check out the map below for the address of Mac “Bear” Hodges Festival Park, where the races will start and finish, or click here to download the race course map. Learn more about the run on the Exodus Run 5K/10K website or Facebook event page. View other local running events at https://www.runtheeast.com.