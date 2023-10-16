Let ENC Pirate Realty Be Your Full-Service Property Management and HOA Team

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of ENC Pirate Realty and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about ENC Pirate Realty, visit www.encpiraterealty.com.

Did you know that ENC Pirate Realty offers full-service property management?

Our property management services include:

Advertise your unit for rent via MLS, signs and online

Screen potential tenants, to include a credit check, criminal and civil background check, verification of income and rental references. Once tenant passes our screening we secure final authorization to lease from owner.

Prepare all leasing paperwork, collect rental payments, and hold security deposits

Perform quarterly inspections of the property

Coordinate maintenance needs of the property

Disburse rental payments to owner, which can be done electronically

If there is a non-payment by the tenant, we will file appropriate paperwork with court to evict

Handle move-out inspections and assist in turnover of unit

Our competitive fees are based off the gross rental amount, and we charge NO fees until your unit is LEASED.

And, we are not only your local source for real estate sales and rental property management, but our services also include a homeowners association management company. Our firm, HOA Management of Eastern NC (HOA-ENC), specializes in association management, from the collection of dues from homeowners, managing vendors and accounts and doing inspections to ensure homeowners are abiding by the rules and covenants.

HOA-ENC utilizes up-to-date techniques to effectively and efficiently manage your homeowners’ association. Services include the ability to make online payments, and allows boards and owners to view documents such as meeting minutes, budgets and financial reports, securely through individual owner/board portals.

HOA-ENC’s owners and staff have multiple years of experience in association management, and are well-equipped and knowledgeable about the communities we serve. As always, our goal is to continue to provide excellent services in the area of dues collections, inspections and coordination of ongoing services and needed maintenance.

Do you have questions about our property management services or listing your rental? Check out our rentals at www.encpiraterealty.com and contact us with any questions. To learn more and to contact us with any questions about HOA-ENC, visit us online at hoamgtcompany.com.