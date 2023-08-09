ENC Pirate Realty: Rent Charming Cottages El Pino and El Sabino for a Rustic Getaway

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of ENC Pirate Realty and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about ENC Pirate Realty, visit https://www.encpiraterealty.com/

Escape to the tranquility of quaint cottages at El Sabino and El Pino – where rustic charm meets modern convenience. Immerse yourself in the idyllic countryside while enjoying quick access to all the essentials. These fully furnished retreats offer the best of both worlds, providing a one-bedroom, one-bathroom haven with a warm and welcoming open kitchen/dining/living area and a private front porch.

Your Cozy Retreats Await:

Cottage Features:

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

Open Kitchen/Dining/Living Area

Private Front Porch

Well-Equipped Kitchen:

Microwave

Electric Cooktop with Hood

Refrigerator

Toaster

Inclusive Amenities:

Water, Sewer, Electric Utilities

Landscaping

TV and Internet

2-Car Parking

Unit Amenities:

Air Conditioner

Ceiling Fan

Heat

Furnished

Microwave

Pet-Friendly

Refrigerator

Window Coverings

Application Details:

Online Application: $60 fee per tenant (due by 10/16/2023)

Schedule a Showing: Showings are available by appointment request only. Please note that the property may have tenants inside, ensuring your privacy and comfort during visits.

Contact Us: Don’t miss the opportunity to make El Sabino and El Pino your new home sweet home! For more information, leasing options, and to schedule a showing, reach out to Kristy Conway at kristy.ecu@gmail.com or http://www.encpiraterealty.com.

Both cottages offer a rustic escape, inviting you to disconnect from the noise and immerse yourself in the embrace of nature’s tranquility. Whether you choose the timeless allure of El Pino or the vibrant charm of El Sabino, these cottages are more than accommodations – they are portals to a slower, more enchanting way of life.