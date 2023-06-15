The Darlings of Eastern North Carolina Realty

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of ENC Pirate Realty and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about ENC Pirate Realty, visit www.encpiraterealty.com.

ENC Pirate Realty’s Co-Owners Lead the Way in Team Support

At ENC Pirate Realty, we are not just a group of real estate brokers working in the same building. We are a family. We support and mentor one another, in order to best assist our Eastern North Carolina community with their real estate needs. And that mentorship and support begins with our co-owners: Kristy Conway and Tracey Bunch Ayers.

These two women have set out to change the Realty Industry in eastern North Carolina. Kristy and Tracey formed ENC Pirate Realty and opened its doors in 2019. These powerful ladies have grown their business into a multi-million-dollar Realty Company with 16 Agents to choose from.

Their most recent acquisition allowed them to take over the management of 37 additional HOAs, bringing ENC Pirate Realty to a new total of 46 HOA Properties. This makes ENC Pirate Realty one of the largest HOA managers in the Greenville area.

But who are these local darlings taking over the Eastern Carolina Realty Market?

Kristy is a 25-year resident of Pitt County and a graduate of East Carolina University. She is married to her loving husband, Parker, and they have one son. Upon graduation Kristy got her professional start in the legal field working with account trust and office management. In 2006, she stepped out and received her real estate license which changed her career progression through present day.

In her free time, Kristy enjoys cooking and gardening, relaxing with her family and dog and spending time at the beach and river.

Tracey has been a full-time agent since 2005, working with many Buyers, Sellers, and Investors through the years. Eastern North Carolina is Tracey’s lifelong home, and she currently resides in Bear Grass, NC.

A graduate of Farmville Central High School and Pitt Community College, Tracey has grown up in and around Pitt County. She started her career as a Paralegal working in Real Estate and Foreclosures. She began selling real estate in 2005 and has been a full-time agent since then.

Tracey is married to Russ Ayers, they have 3 children, Tayler, Kenley and Thomas and one precious granddaughter, Hayden Leigh. She enjoys showing off the many awesome things about ENC living! ENC is a great place to retire or raise a family, low cost of living and affordability make ENC the BEST place to live!!

In 2022, ENC Pirate Realty agents sold over $60 million in real estate. So far, in 2023, the agents have sold or have under contract $25 million in real estate.

The future is bright and ENC Pirate Realty, and we pride ourselves in making dreams into reality. ENC Pirate Realty, “We close the deal, or someone walks the plank!”

Learn more about us at www.encpiraterealty.com and contact us with any questions.