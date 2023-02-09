Check Out ENC Pirate Realty’s Featured Rental Property: A Single-Family Home in Greenville

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of ENC Pirate Realty and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about ENC Pirate Realty, visit www.encpiraterealty.com.

This ENC Pirate Realty featured rental property, a fabulous single-family home in Greenville, is located just minutes away from the medical district.

All three bedrooms are on the first floor of this home, including the private master suite, with a walk-in closest and bathroom with jetted tub, walk-in shower and dual vanities. A second bathroom serves guests and the other two bedrooms.

The home’s open floor plan includes a fireplace in the living room. The stunning kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas range and a center island.

A mudroom connects to the home to a two-car garage. The laundry area includes a frontloading washer and dryer, as well as open shelving for storage.

A large heated and cooled sunroom leads to an outdoor patio area, encompassed by a nice size fenced-in yard.

The second floor features a huge bonus room to use as you wish!

Pets are not allowed at this rental unit.

The rental rate is $2,100 per month, and a security deposit is required.

