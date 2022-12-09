Check Out ENC Pirate Realty’s Featured Rental Property: An Open-Concept Condo at Willoughby Park

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of ENC Pirate Realty and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about ENC Pirate Realty, visit www.encpiraterealty.com.

The ENC Pirate Realty featured rental property this month is a first-story condo at Willoughby Park in Greenville.

The updated condo has an open-concept living room, dining room and kitchen with consistent laminate flooring. The living space has a sliding glass door to the backyard patio and a fireplace. The kitchen features white cabinetry and tile backsplash, with a peninsula for preparing and eating meals.

The condo also features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom suite includes a large walk-in closest and bathroom with dual vanities.

There’s also a separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Pets are not permitted at this property.

