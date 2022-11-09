Check Out ENC Pirate Realty’s Featured Home: A Newly-Constructed Craftsman in Farmville

Autoplay Caption

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of ENC Pirate Realty and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about ENC Pirate Realty, visit www.encpiraterealty.com.

Welcome to Farmville! This newly constructed craftsman-style home in Farmville is conveniently located within 20 minutes of ECU Health Center (Vidant), as well as many nearby cities like Greenville, Wilson, Tarboro, Raleigh, and Rocky Mount.

This 4-bedroom and 3-bathroom home features a covered front porch, two-car garage, and a 3rd-car carriage garage.

The main floor living areas are perfect for entertaining and everyday living. The kitchen has upgraded cabinetry that includes dovetail drawers and soft-close features. The quartz countertops and tiled backsplash are just some of the designer finishes in this home. The main floor also include an office/flex space with French doors.

All four bedrooms in this home are located on the second floor and each features a large closet. The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom with dual vanities, a tiled walk-in shower, tiled floor and large walk-in closet. Three more bedrooms, a shared bathroom and a laundry room complete the second floor.

Check out more about this ENC Pirate Realty Featured Home here! Give Kristy Conway, Broker a call at 252-378-2313 to set up a showing.

Check out all our homes at www.encpiraterealty.com.