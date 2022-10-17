Check Out ENC Pirate Realty’s Featured Home in Farmville

Autoplay Caption

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of ENC Pirate Realty and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about ENC Pirate Realty, visit www.encpiraterealty.com.

Welcome to Farmville!

This 4-bedroom and 3-bathroom home features a covered front porch and two-car garage.

The kitchen has upgraded cabinetry that includes dovetail drawers and soft-close features. The quartz countertops and tiled backsplash add to the modern appeal. Sliding glass door in the dining area lead to a small concrete patio and grassy backyard.

The open-concept main floor living areas are perfect for a modern family, along with a first-floor master suite. The master wing includes a walk-in closet, and the master bathroom features double sinks and a tiled walk-in shower.

Two more bedrooms and a shared bathroom complete the main floor.

The fully-carpeted second-floor opens up into a flex space, perfect for a family room. The floor also includes the fourth bedroom and third bathroom.

This Farmville home is conveniently located, close to to Vidant Medical Center in Vidant, as well as many nearby cities like Greenville, Wilson, Tarboro, Raleigh and Rocky Mount.

Check out more about this ENC Pirate Realty Featured Home here! Give us a call at 252-378-2313 to set up a showing.

Check out all our homes at www.encpiraterealty.com.