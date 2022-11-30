2022 Christmas Fun in Tarboro & Edgecombe County

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Edgecombe County Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Edgecombe County Tourism, visit https://www.facebook.com/TarRiverChristmas.

Experience small town holiday events and Christmas celebrations in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. Events include wine tastings, gingerbread making, holiday pop concerts, parades and more. Enjoy the Christmas season with the warmth, joy, and fellowship of small-town life.

Please join the Tarboro Edgecombe Chamber of Commerce as they host the 59th Tarboro Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 11th, at 6PM in Downtown Tarboro (Main Street). Come out early and enjoy food trucks on the Common (corner of Wilson Street and Main Street) before the parade. To have a float in the parage applications and guidelines are located on the Tarboro Edgecombe Chamber of Commerce website. Click here for more information.

For a full schedule of events and times for all events in Edgecombe County, click here.

Come visit Edgecombe County, you might just stay a while.