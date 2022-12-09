Christmas Fun Continues in Tarboro & Edgecombe County

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Edgecombe County Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Edgecombe County Tourism, visit https://www.facebook.com/TarRiverChristmas.

Experience small town holiday events and Christmas celebrations in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. Events include wine tastings, gingerbread making, holiday pop concerts, parades and more. Enjoy the Christmas season with the warmth, joy, and fellowship of small-town life.

So many great events have already taken place in our community but there are still many upcoming events. Here’s a list of events going on this week:

Dec. 14th, Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt at the Tarboro Parks and Recreation Dept. Braswell Center, 5:30-6:00pm. Register at https://tarboro.recdesk.com/Community/Home.

Dec. 15th, Twas’ the Night Before Christmas presented by Shepherd Shakespeare Co. at Edgecombe County Memorial Library, 6pm.

Dec. 16th - 18th, Tar River Players presents A Christmas Carol at Edgecombe Community College in the McIntyre Auditorium, 8pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, please contact Event Manager Doneva Chavis at (252) 618-6618, edgecombe.edu/performances.

Carlisle Funeral Home will hold our 2nd annual Celebration of Christmas for young and old alike on Friday, December 16th, 2022 from 5:30-7:30 PM outside at the funeral home. Come join for an evening of fun with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, Buddy the Elf, and many more of Santa’s friends. Plus hot chocolate, cookies, Christmas inflatables and activities.

Dec. 17th, Wine Tasting at On the Square, 115 E. St. James St., Tarboro 2pm.

Dec. 17th, The Dance & Tumble Company presents the Nutcracker Ballet at Edgecombe Community College.

For a full schedule of events and times for all events in Edgecombe County, click here.

As a reminder, shop local this holiday season! We have plenty to do in Edgecombe County!

Come visit Edgecombe County, you might just stay a while.