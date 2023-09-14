Greenville ECVC celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of ECVC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about ECVC, visit https://ecvcinc.com/.

Observed each October, National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) celebrates the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities past and present and showcases supportive, inclusive employment policies and practices that benefit employers and employees.

ECVC of Greenville is a non-profit that is focused on helping people find jobs with purpose. ECVC works to provide job training and employment services to people with disabilities in Pitt and surrounding counties. The organization can pre-screen and match candidates with disabilities for job opportunities, offer free on-site training assistance and other follow-up programs. On average ECVC helps 85 people with disabilities per year find work.

ECVC is also giving out free posters for workplaces that hire those with disabilities to display, offering free disability awareness education, and encouraging businesses to schedule a tour of the building on Greene Street to see the talent of those with disabilities in action. For more information, call 252-758-3140 or visit ECVC online.

ECVC is celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month with their 58th Anniversary Celebration on October 5, 2023, 6:30PM at Rock Springs Center in Greenville. J.R. Martinez is the speaker for the 2023 Annual Banquet. J.R. Martinez is a wounded U.S. Army Veteran, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author, actor, Dancing with the Stars Season 13 Winner and more. He travels the world spreading his message of resilience and optimism and does it all with a smile. Part of the goal of the banquet is to highlight the abilities of people with disabilities and encourage local employers to hire them.

Join ECVC to help promote a more inclusive workforce.