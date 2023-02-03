HELL OF A BOOK: ECU Voyages Series to feature bestselling and national award-winning NC author

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of ECU Voyages of Discovery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about ECU Voyages of Discovery, visit https://voyages.ecu.edu/.

East Carolina University’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences concludes the 16th season of its signature Voyages of Discovery Series at 7 p.m. on March 2 in the Main Campus Student Center ballrooms. The in-person event features Jason Mott, a bestselling North Carolina author and winner of the 2021 National Book Award for Fiction. The evening’s event is titled “Hell Of A Book: A Meeting with Jason Mott.”

Through his book, “Hell Of A Book,” Mott discussed the impact and reality of race and identity throughout the American landscape.

Mott earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts in fiction and his Master of Fine Arts in poetry from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. His writing has appeared in various literary journals, and he is the author of four novels: “The Returned,” which was adapted for television and aired on the ABC network under the title “Resurrection;” “The Wonder of All Things;” “The Crossing;” and “Hell Of A Book.”

Among its many awards, “Hell Of A Book” was a Jenna Bush Hager “Read With Jenna” Book Club pick, the 2021 Sir Walter Raleigh Prize for Fiction winner, and was selected for the longlist by Carnegie Medals for Excellence in Fiction, the 2022 Aspen Words Literary Prize and Joyce Carol Oates Prize.

Following his presentation, Mott will sign copies of his book, which will be available for purchase at the event.

A special-access reception with Mott will take place prior to the public presentation. Tickets to the reception and discussion are available online through the ECU Central Ticket Office or by calling 252-328-4788 or toll-free at 1-800-328-2787.

Event dates, times and locations are subject to change. For more information, visit the Voyages website. Individuals requesting accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act should call 252-737-1018 or email ada-coordinator@ecu.ecu at least 48 hours prior to the event.

Each Voyages presentation is free for ECU faculty, staff and students (receptions are not included). Tickets are required. To receive a free ticket, visit the ECU Central Ticket Office, located in the Main Campus Student Center, and present a valid ECU 1 Card.