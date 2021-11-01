ECU’s Voyages of Discovery Series features White House correspondent and political journalist

Sponsored - East Carolina University’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences continues this season’s Voyages of Discovery Series on explorations in empowerment at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, in the Main Campus Student Center ballrooms. The in-person event features Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for PBS “NewsHour,” moderator of “Washington Week,” and NBC and MSNBC political contributor. She will discuss “Truth in Journalism: Reporting on Politics and Identity in America.”

In her presentation, Alcindor will relate how her decision to pursue journalism came at the age of 16, when she learned the truth about the 1955 murder of Emmett Till and the launch of the Civil Rights movement. She offers her observations and thoughts on how social justice issues impact the country’s future. She looks at political issues facing America and shares her experiences reporting on international, national and local dynamics. She also discusses how economic and racial segregation have impacted America and how her own story — that of a young woman whose family immigrated to the United States from Haiti in the 1970s — has influenced how she covers the world as a journalist.

Alcindor’s reporting and storytelling has taken her to Belgium for the 2018 North Atlantic Treaty Organization meeting; to Helsinki, Finland, for President Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin; to McAllen, Texas, to chronicle life on the United States/Mexico border; as well as to Jackson, Mississippi, to write about the impact of racial inequalities and poverty in America.

As an MSNBC contributor, Alcindor often appears on shows like “Morning Joe,” “Meet the Press” and “Andrea Mitchell Reports.” Earlier in her career, she was a national reporter for The New York Times, writing about politics and social issues, and a journalist with USA Today, writing about criminal justice and breaking news.

Alcindor is a recipient of the White House Correspondents’ Association Aldo Beckman Award for Overall Excellence in White House Coverage as well as the 2020 Journalist of the Year award from the National Association of Black Journalists. She earned a master’s degree in broadcast news and documentary filmmaking from New York University and a bachelor’s degree in English, government and African American studies from Georgetown University.

This event is contingent on current university guidelines and is subject to change. For more information and updates on safety protocols or to purchase tickets, which are $20 to the public and free to ECU faculty, staff and students, visit the Voyages website. Individuals requesting accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) should call 252-737-1018 or email ada-coordinator@ecu.edu at least 48 hours prior to the event.