ECU’s Voyages of Discovery Series features underwater cave diver, author and filmmaker

East Carolina University's Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences continues this season's Voyages of Discovery Series on explorations in empowerment at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Main Campus Student Center ballrooms. The in-person event features Jill Heinerth, one of the world's premier underwater explorers and the first person to dive inside iceberg caves. She will discuss "Explorations in Excellence."

Heinerth leads expeditions into extreme environments to advance scientific and geographic knowledge. Through her presentations, she encourages audiences to reach beyond their limitations, challenge the unknown and overcome their fears, while applying her shared lessons on risk management, discovery, learning, failure and collaboration strategies.

Her first book, “Into the Planet,” details her journey into the extreme world of underwater cave exploration, where she has had to overcome fear to go where no one has gone before. Published in 2019, it has been lauded by the Wall Street Journal, Oprah Magazine and the New York Times.

According to filmmaker James Cameron, “More people have walked on the moon than have been to some of the places Jill Heinerth has gone right here on earth.”

Heinerth is the first Explorer-in-Residence of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, and she is the inaugural recipient of the Sir Christopher Ondaatje Medal for Exploration and Canada’s Polar Medal. She is also a presenter on several radio and TV broadcasts worldwide.

Heinerth’s many accolades include induction into the inaugural class of the Women Diver’s Hall of Fame. She is a Fellow of the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame, Underwater Academy of Arts and Sciences, National Speleological Society and the Explorers Club, which named her the recipient of the William Beebe Award for ocean exploration.

In recognition of her lifetime achievement, Heinerth also received the Wyland ICON Award, an honor she shares with Jacques Cousteau, Robert Ballard and Dr. Sylvia Earle.

This event is contingent on current university guidelines and is subject to change. Masks are required in all indoor locations. For more information and updates on safety protocols or to purchase tickets, which are $20 to the public and free to ECU faculty, staff and students, visit the Voyages website. Individuals requesting accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) should call 252-737-1018 or email ada-coordinator@ecu.edu at least 48 hours prior to the event.