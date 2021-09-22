ECU’s Voyages of Discovery Series features real-life guardian of the galaxy

Sponsored - East Carolina University’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences will launch the 15th season of its signature Voyages of Discovery Series at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Main Campus Student Center ballrooms. The in-person event features Dr. Moogega Cooper, planetary protection engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. She will discuss “Diversity in STEAM from a Real-Life Guardian of the Galaxy.”

After graduating from high school at the age of 16, Cooper began studying physics, and at 24, she earned her doctorate in mechanical engineering with a dissertation on spacecraft materials.

As an engineer for NASA, Cooper helped make history with the landing of the Mars Perseverance Rover on Feb. 18. Her work involves the ongoing mission to discern whether the red planet could be habitable for humans and to ensure that we do not harm what is already there. She keeps Mars safe from Earth’s contaminants.

Cooper shares her love of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) with others by discussing leadership lessons she has learned throughout her journey to the top of a male-dominated field; sharing insights on how perseverance pays off; and talking about how people from diverse backgrounds are becoming the next generation of leaders in the fields of science and technology.

A role model for women in science and technology, Cooper is ardent in introducing more people to the world of STEAM. She undertakes this task by talking about her work with youth from underrepresented communities and appearing on shows like “Because Space” and “Bill Nye Saves the World.” One of her missions is to empower individuals to achieve their dreams and overcome obstacles.

Cooper is a recipient of several awards, including the NASA Early Career Public Achievement Medal, the Charles Elachi Award for Exceptional Early Career Achievement and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Voyager Awards for Technical Leadership.

The event is contingent on current university guidelines and is subject to change. For more information and updates on safety protocols, and to purchase tickets, visit the Voyages website. Individuals requesting accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) should call 252-737-1018 or email ada-coordinator@ecu.edu at least 48 hours prior to the event.