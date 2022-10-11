ECU Voyages presenter to discuss ‘Energy and Innovation in a Disruptive World’

Sponsored - East Carolina University’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences will launch the 16th season of its signature Voyages of Discovery Series at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the Main Campus Student Center ballrooms. The in-person event features Vijay Vaitheeswaran, global energy and climate innovation editor of The Economist, who will discuss “Energy and Innovation in a Disruptive World.”

During his time at The Economist, Vaitheeswaran has served as the China business editor and bureau chief, and as a healthcare editor. He gained valuable experience covering the health and economic impacts of pandemic outbreaks, and he is an award-winning author and a leading authority on China, global health, international trade, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

As global energy and climate innovation editor, Vaitheeswaran covers the energy and utility industries, the clean energy transition, climate innovations and low carbon technologies. In addition, he led a team that launched the Global Business Review, a successful app that is the first bilingual product offered by The Economist in its 175-year history.

“With a career that has taken him from Mexico City and London to Shanghai, Vaitheeswaran brings an impressive depth of expertise to various topics. He delivers an incisive perspective on America’s climate and green infrastructure efforts and keeps a watchful eye on trends and corporate pledges of net-zero emissions, looking for signs of promise as well as greenwashing,” according to the Keppler Speakers agency.

Vaitheeswaran’s opinion pieces have appeared in leading publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, The New York Times and Foreign Policy, and he frequently appears on CNBC, Bloomberg, MSNBC, BBC and NPR.

The Financial Times declared Vaitheeswaran to be “a writer to whom it is worth paying attention.”

Vaitheeswaran is a life member at America’s Council on Foreign Relations, and served as a member of the Economic Club of New York and as an adjunct faculty member at New York University, where he created and taught the first interdisciplinary class on energy and environment offered at the Stern School of Business. Vaitheeswaran is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Harvard Business School.

A special-access reception with Vaitheeswaran will take place prior to the public presentation. Season tickets to the Voyages discussions and individual tickets to receptions and discussions are available online, through the ECU Central Ticket Office, or by calling 252-328-4788 or toll-free at 1-800-328-2787.

All event dates, times and locations are subject to change. For more information, visit the Voyages website. Individuals requesting accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act should call 252-737-1018 or email ada-coordinator@ecu.ecu at least 48 hours prior to the event.

Each Voyages presentation is free for ECU faculty, staff and students (reception not included). Tickets are required. To receive a free ticket, visit the ECU Central Ticket Office, located in the Main Campus Student Center, and present a valid ECU 1 Card.