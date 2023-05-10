When Should I Start Service?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eastern Turf Maintenance and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eastern Turf Maintenance, visit https://etmlawncare.com/coastal/

There is no wrong time to begin service with Eastern Turf Maintenance. Even though the window for crabgrass control has come and gone, there are many new problems and goals that Eastern Turf Maintenance can partner with homeowners to start improving yards.

Every season in North Carolina can present its own set of problems for lawns. The ever changing environment of Eastern North Carolina present temperature and moisture variables that can lead to positive and negative situations in lawns. Eastern Turf Maintenance has the right knowledge and products to properly identify and treat weeds, insects, and diseases.

Now is the time to work on improving grass health by providing the right nutrients for grass. Healthy grass will want to spread laterally to fill in small bare areas and provide a thicker yard. Thicker yards will leave less spots for weeds to invade and give the yard a consistent height and color.

Summer weeds are germinating now and Eastern Turf Maintenance has the right chemicals to start to suppress or control. Weeds such as nutsedge, spurge, and lespedeza are some examples of summer weeds that can stand out in people’s yards due to different colors or height compared to the grass. Keeping these and other weeds to a minimum will also help with overall grass health and thickness.

Insects are present in the summer time that can lead to declining turf and thickness. Insects like mole crickets (found in sandy soils) and chinch bugs can each cause damage to turf and if left untreated can lead to death in small or large patches. Our program is designed to do the best agronomic practices to help control these pests.

Eastern Turf Maintenance is ready to partner with homeowners to make your lawn game day beautiful.

What services does Eastern Turf Maintenance provide?

Fertilization and Weed Treatments

Tree and Shrub Care

Aeration for warm season grass

Fire Ant Control

Armyworm Control

Mole Cricket and Grub Treatments

Athletic Field Maintenance and Renovation

What area can I request service for lawn or tree/shrub care?

Eastern Turf Maintenance has offices in Greenville, New Bern, and Wilmington. Our service area included the area surrounding the following cities.

Greater Greenville/Wilson/Kinston/Goldsboro

Greater New Bern/Havelock/Morehead City/Atlantic Beach/Swansboro

Greater Wilmington/Leland/Shallotte

Visit our website etmlawncare.com or call 252-247-5296 to request an estimate for your lawn today!

FROM THE STADIUM TO YOUR BACKYARD, Eastern Turf Maintenance is a company you can count on.