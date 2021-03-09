What Could Be Hurting Your Lawn

What Could Be Hurting Your Lawn

Sponsored - Tips from the Pros:

Large Patch Fungus: Spring lawns can experience damage from fungus and the damage can be long lasting if not treated. Grasses that are more susceptible to large patch are St Augustine, Zoysia & Centipede.

Conditions that promote large patch : *Over fertilization (late fall) *Poor drainage *Over irrigation * Excess thatch

Good practices : *Aeration * Water early in the mornings * Balance nitrogen fertility *Maintain proper mowing height.

**Picture is an example of large patch in a coastal lawn.

Our managers are trained to diagnose and treat lawn diseases and conditions.

Billy, Krystal, & Jimmy – Coastal Team Members

Your home, your lawn, your choice!

Eastern Turf Maintenance will continue to work hard to earn the trust and business of our neighbors in Eastern North Carolina. As a local business, we can provide our customers with a personal level of service. We think you will agree with us that our lawn managers are top-notch. You will have a personal lawn care manager that will oversee your account from the initial consultation, lawn treatment, and address any questions you may have along the way. Our managers are professionally trained and licensed with the Department of Agriculture.

Services:

Fertilization, Pre- & Post-emergent weed control.

Additional services : Aeration, Fire ant control, Grub treatment, Fungicide applications & Tree & shrub care.

Your choice… Go with the company with proven results. Allow us the opportunity to show you the benefits of an Eastern Turf Maintenance lawn.

Call or visit our website at etmlawncare.com to schedule your free estimate.

Greater New Bern/Morehead City/Greenville areas: 252-247-5296

Greater Wilmington/Leland/Shallotte areas: 910-755-5296

Come and visit us at the following homes shows:

ENC Home & Outdoor Expo

Saturday & Sunday, May 22 & 23, 2021

10 am – 4 pm

Riverfront Convention Center- 203 S. Front St. New Bern, NC

Wilmington Spring Home Show

May 15 & 16, 2021

Saturday 10 am – 8 pm & Sunday 10 am – 5 pm

Wilmington Convention Center – 515 Nutt St. Wilmington, NC

Locations