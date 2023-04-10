Spring Lawn Care Tips from Your Local Lawn Care Experts

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eastern Turf Maintenance and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eastern Turf Maintenance, visit https://etmlawncare.com.

Spring is finally here, and for homeowners, that means it’s time to start thinking about lawn care. After a long, cold winter, your lawn may need some extra attention to help it recover and thrive during the warmer months ahead. As lawn care experts at Eastern Turf Maintenance, we’ve put together some essential tips to help you prepare your lawn for spring.

Clean Up: The first step in preparing your lawn for spring is to clean up any debris that has accumulated over the winter. Rake up leaves, sticks, and other debris to allow sunlight and air to reach the grass. This will help prevent the growth of mold and disease and promote healthy grass growth. Aerate Your Lawn: Aerating your lawn is an important step in spring lawn care. Aerating involves creating small holes in the soil to allow air, water, and nutrients to penetrate deep into the roots of the grass. This helps to relieve soil compaction, which can occur during the winter months, and promotes healthy root growth. Seed and Fertilize: Spring is the perfect time to seed and fertilize your lawn. After aerating, spread grass seed evenly over the lawn to fill in any bare spots or thin areas. Choose a grass seed that is suitable for your region and lawn type. Follow up with a high-quality fertilizer that is rich in nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium to provide essential nutrients for your grass to grow lush and green. Weed Control: Spring is also the time to tackle weeds before they take over your lawn. Apply a pre-emergent herbicide to prevent weed seeds from germinating, and spot-treat any existing weeds with a post-emergent herbicide. Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for application rates and safety precautions. Water Properly: Proper watering is crucial for a healthy lawn in the spring. Water deeply and infrequently, allowing the water to penetrate the soil and reach the roots. Water in the morning to reduce evaporation and minimize the risk of disease. Avoid overwatering, as this can lead to fungal diseases and shallow root growth. Mow with Care: When it’s time to start mowing your lawn again, be sure to set your mower blade to the appropriate height. Avoid cutting the grass too short, as this can stress the lawn and make it more susceptible to disease and weed growth. Aim to keep the grass height around 2-3 inches, as this promotes healthy root development and helps to shade out weeds. Keep up with Maintenance: Finally, regular maintenance is key to keeping your lawn healthy throughout the spring season. Remove any fallen leaves or debris promptly, continue to monitor for weeds, and address any pest or disease issues promptly. Stay consistent with your watering and mowing routine and consider hiring a professional lawn care service like Eastern Turf Maintenance to provide regular maintenance and care for your lawn.

In conclusion, preparing your lawn for spring requires some effort, but the results are well worth it. Following these essential tips from Eastern Turf Maintenance, you can ensure that your lawn recovers from winter dormancy and thrives during the warmer months ahead, giving you a lush, healthy, and beautiful lawn to enjoy throughout the spring season and beyond. Happy spring lawn care!

