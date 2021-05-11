Overwhelmed with the time you spend on your lawn and not happy with the results?

Overwhelmed with the time you spend on your lawn and not happy with the results?

Sponsored - https://www.etmlawncare.com/

When you hire a lawn maintenance professional company, we can take the guess work out of lawn maintenance and allow you to devote your time and attention to what is important to you and ensure your property looks its best.

Jason – Coastal Team Member

Tips from the Pros: As turf professionals we get many questions wondering why grass does not look thick and healthy near trees. There are three main reasons why grass does not perform well under trees.

Sunlight

Warm season grasses, depending on the specific type, will need anywhere from 4 to 10 hours of sunlight each day to perform well. Large trees can create hours of shade throughout the day that can rob the grass of proper sunlight.

Water

Tree roots have a stronger magnetic pull to water than grass does. This means that tree roots directly below the grass can pull moisture to its roots before the grass can get a chance to absorb water. Grass that does not receive enough water will begin to wilt and can eventually die or may not green up quickly in the spring.

Tree Roots

Many tree roots can be found right below the surface, even though they are not always visible. Tree roots can create compaction as they continue to grow and limit many passages for grass roots to grow downwards in search of water and nutrients.

What can I do?

Prune lower tree branches - this will let more sunlight down to the grass.

Extend mulch beds around trees - Having healthy grass next to mulch will always look better than thin grass next to mulch.

Remove trees - This eliminates the competition so grass can flourish.

We never take for granted the confidence of our customers to allow us to care for their lawn and would appreciate the opportunity to show you the difference in a lawn treated by Eastern Turf Maintenance.

Please accept our gift of $20.00 off your first application as a thank you for allowing us to provide maintenance for your lawn. (Discount available with activation of new service)

Eastern Turf Maintenance Locations