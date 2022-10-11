Know Who Is Treating Your Lawn!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eastern Turf Maintenance and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eastern Turf Maintenance, visit https://etmlawncare.com

Eastern Turf Maintenance is a local company that is trusted by homeowners and universities throughout Eastern North Carolina. The coastal lawns have their own unique needs, and our team of professionals have the experience and knowledge to help you achieve the beautiful lawn you desire. Building relationships and healthy lawns are a cornerstone of our business. When you use Eastern Turf Maintenance, you truly are SHOPPING LOCAL.

What makes ETM different?

• Locally owned and operated. Over 23 years in business with hundreds of satisfied customers.

• Consistency of care. You will have a personal lawn care manager that will oversee your account from the initial consultation, to the lawn treatment and address any questions you have along the way.

• Managers who are professionally trained. Each of our managers have their Pesticide License with the Department of Agriculture and receive continuing education each year.

• Employee retention can tell you a lot about a company. Many of our employees have been with ETM for 5,10,15+ years. One employee will be celebrating his 20th anniversary with the company this year.

• Exceptional customer service. Calling our office means you’re talking with someone who lives and works in North Carolina. We do not have a call center.

• Proven results. Our biggest source of new customers comes from referrals. Your friends and neighbors already love us. Trust the pros at Eastern Turf Maintenance to take the guess work out of lawn care.

What services does Eastern Turf Maintenance provide?

• Fertilization and Weed Treatments

• Tree and Shrub Care

• Aeration for warm season grass

• Fire Ant Control

• Armyworm Control

• Mole Cricket and Grub Treatments

• Athletic Field Maintenance and Renovation

What area can I request service for lawn or tree/shrub care?

Eastern Turf Maintenance has offices in Greenville, New Bern, and Wilmington. Our service area included the area surrounding the following cities.

• Greater Greenville/Wilson/Kinston/Goldsboro

• Greater New Bern/Havelock/Morehead City/Atlantic Beach/Swansboro

• Greater Wilmington/Leland/Shallotte

Visit our website etmlawncare.com or call 252-247-5296 to request an estimate for your lawn today!

FROM THE STADIUM TO YOUR BACKYARD, Eastern Turf Maintenance is a company you can count on.