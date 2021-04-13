How to make your lawn the envy of the neighborhood

Tips from the Pros: What should you do as your warm season grass transitions out of dormancy? Eastern Turf Maintenance can provide a balanced and timely fertilization & weed control program and the homeowner can help their lawn with good cultural practices.

Follow the guidelines below to assist with the health of your lawn:

A watering schedule of at least 1 inch per week should be adequate. There are times when a lot of that is provided naturally, but in periods where there is little rain, irrigation is needed to reach this amount.

Mowing on a timely schedule, at least once a week, is very important as well. You never want to remove more than 1/3 of the plant material.

Mowing height is also vital. You should mow: Bermuda at 1 to 2 inches; Centipede at 1 1/2 to 2 inches; Zoysia grass at 2 to 2 1/2 inches; Saint Augustine at 3 inches

These simple practices will help maintain a much healthier stand of turf.

Todd - Coastal Team Member

