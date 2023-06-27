Eastern Turf Maintenance Summer Lawn Care Tips

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eastern Turf Maintenance and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eastern Turf Maintenance, visit https://etmlawncare.com/coastal/.

Summer is a time to enjoy your lawn, but it can also be a challenge to keep it healthy. Eastern Turf Maintenance offers these tips to help you maintain a beautiful lawn all summer long:

Mow your lawn regularly. Mowing helps to keep your lawn healthy and prevent weeds from taking over. Mow your lawn to a height of 3-4 inches, and mow more often during hot, dry weather.

Water your lawn deeply and infrequently. Deep watering encourages your lawn’s roots to grow deeper, making it more drought-tolerant. Water your lawn deeply once or twice a week, and avoid watering too often or too shallowly.

Fertilize your lawn in the summer. Fertilizing your lawn in the summer helps to keep it green and healthy. Use a fertilizer that is specifically designed for summer use. Control weeds and pests. Weeds and pests can quickly take over your lawn if they are not controlled.

Apply a pre-emergent herbicide in the spring to prevent weeds from germinating, and use a post-emergent herbicide to control weeds that do appear.

Aerate your lawn. Aeration helps to improve the drainage of your lawn and allows air and water to reach the roots. Aerate your lawn every year or every other year. Following these tips will help you keep your lawn looking its best all summer long.

