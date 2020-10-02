A Beautiful Lawn Does Not Happen By Itself . . .

Sponsored - A Healthy Spring Lawn Begins Today!

Many homeowners think lawns need less care in the fall because the grass grows more slowly. In fact, just the opposite is true. During this time of year, grass is busily absorbing energy, moisture, and nutrients in preparation for a long, dormant winter. Fall is a great time to apply weed controls! Give it a little attention now, and you’ll be rewarded with a lush, healthy spring lawn.

Client Testimonials:

Mary - "Only good things to say about Eastern Turf Maintenance. I have been extremely satisfied with every encounter from the lawn manager and the company. The manager is very customer orientated and goes out of her way to keep me informed.

Patti B - “We are profoundly impressed. It hasn’t even been a week since you treated the lawn and already the dollarweed infestation we have been fighting is dying off. Your services are a most excellent investment.”

Call or visit our website to request a visit from one of our licensed and trained lawn professionals

Greater New Bern/Morehead City/Greenville areas: 252-247-5296

Greater Wilmington/Leland/Shallotte areas: 910-755-5296

Our Locations:

764 W. Fire Tower Rd, Suite 115, Winterville, NC 28590

3877 US-421, Suite 120, Wilmington, NC 28401