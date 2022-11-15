ECU Voyages Series to feature discussion with advocate of women, minorities, juveniles

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of ECU Voyages of Discovery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about ECU Voyages of Discovery, visit https://voyages.ecu.edu/.

East Carolina University’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences continues the 16th season of its signature Voyages of Discovery Series at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the Main Campus Student Center ballrooms. The in-person event features Carmen Perez, president and CEO of The Gathering for Justice, who will discuss “There’s a Lane for Everyone.”

Perez was one of the national co-chairs of the 2017 Women’s March on Washington, which drew more than 5 million people from across the globe. She is the co-founder of Justice League NYC and Justice League CA, two state-based task forces for advancing a juvenile and criminal justice reform agenda. In addition, Perez co-founded Poderistas, a digital lifestyle community that inspires, affirms and informs Latinas to leverage their power in a way that transforms lives.

Throughout her career, Perez has been named one of Fortune’s “Top 50 World Leaders;” one of TIME’s “100 Most Influential People;” Glamour’s “Women of the Year;” and Forbes’ “100 Mujeres Mas Poderosas.”

She has been a featured speaker at Harvard University, Columbia University and the University of California – Santa Cruz. She has been featured in numerous media outlets, including TIME, Newsweek, MSNBC and Univision.

A special-access reception with Perez will take place prior to the public presentation. Individual tickets to the remaining Voyages receptions and discussions are available online, through the ECU Central Ticket Office, or by calling 252-328-4788 or toll-free at 1-800-328-2787.

All event dates, times and locations are subject to change. For more information, visit the Voyages website. Individuals requesting accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act should call 252-737-1018 or email ada-coordinator@ecu.ecu at least 48 hours prior to the event.

Each Voyages presentation is free for ECU faculty, staff and students (receptions are not included). Tickets are required. To receive a free ticket, visit the ECU Central Ticket Office, located in the Main Campus Student Center, and present a valid ECU 1 Card.