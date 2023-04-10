Forget a hidden pet fence. You need to upgrade to a DogWatch fence!

Forget a hidden pet fence. You need to upgrade to a DogWatch fence!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of DogWatch Down East and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about DogWatch Down East, visit https://www.dogwatchdowneast.com/.

Sometimes, the pets we own end up becoming escape artists. Not because what you offer at your home -- besides food, shelter, endless affection, and maybe even plenty of games of fetch -- isn’t enough, but because the outside world is just so interesting.

Many pet owners invest in a hidden electric fence to prevent an untimely escape from becoming a Missing Pet poster posted around the neighborhood.

But what if we told you that DogWatch’s Hidden Fencing offers more safety measures than what you get with Invisible Fence? Let’s break it down.

With DogWatch Hidden Fences, you get:

The safety and security of an FM system

More safety features than other brands

Receiver batteries that last up to two (2) years* – Compare the savings

A system that you can adjust without calling a service technician

Lifetime Equipment Warranty included (even for dog chews!)

Full lightning and surge protection – the best there is at no extra charge

Support from professional, knowledgeable, experienced local Dealers

The best customer care in the business

Also, if you’re looking to upgrade from your current hidden electric fence, you can trade your system in toward the purchase of a DogWatch Hidden Fence!

If you’re in the market to upgrade, reach out to us for more!