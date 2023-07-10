4 Things to Prepare your AC For Summer Vacation

Sponsored - Many of you will be heading out of town this holiday weekend. With all the preparations to be made before your trip, don’t forget to prepare your air conditioner or heat pump. Here are four easy things that you can do to save money and reduce the chance of having an AC problem when you return.

1. Set your thermostat. To save energy and money, set your thermostat to the low or mid 80′s. Or if you have a programmable thermostat, set it to vacation or away mode. Don’t turn your system off! Without your AC on, humidity levels will rise and can cause damage to your walls, floors, and furniture. Maintaining a moderate temperature while you’re away will take less energy than trying to quickly cool down your home upon your return. When you get home, remember that the house and everything in it is warm and can take a while to cool down. It can take about an hour to cool down one degree.

2. Replace air filters. We recommend replacing your air filters every 30 days. Having clean filters increases the efficiency the HVAC system and will lessen the chance of your system breaking down while you are on vacation.

3. Close your curtains & shades. Closing the curtains and blinds will block the sun from entering your home. It can lighten the load on your air conditioner and help save money on your utility bill.

4. Have a maintenance check performed. There’s nothing worse than coming home after a long trip to a broken air conditioner. Have a professional do a preventative maintenance check before heading out of town. It will give you peace of mind to know that your unit is operating properly and reduce the likelihood of coming home to an unwanted surprise. Something simple like a clogged drain line can cause a big headache.

Davis Heating & AC offers preventative maintenance agreements that can help save you money on your utility bill and reduce the chance of sudden breakdowns. We would be happy to answer any questions you may have about your heat pump, AC, or furnace.

