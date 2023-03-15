Spring into a Comfortable Home Before Summer Heat Takes Over

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Davis Heating & AC, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Davis Heating & AC, LLC, visit https://www.davisheatingac.com.

Davis Heating & AC, LLC is your trusted heating and cooling company and now is the perfect time to call them for air conditioning maintenance.

Mild spring temperatures are likely here to stay, but in a few short months, hot summer temperatures will return. Before they do, make sure your AC unit is ready to go. At Davis Heating & AC, we provide maintenance to make sure you’re always comfortable in your home or business.

On the outdoor unit, we’ll help look out for any issues that could be happening. Sometimes yard debris and tall grasses or shrubs may prevent air flow to the outdoor coil. We can help to clear your drain line and clean the AC cooling coils as needed.

Inside, we will check out the air handler unit and make sure there is no tears or disconnections in your ductwork. We’ll also make sure to replace filters, as this should be done regularly anyway.

After all the cleaning and maintenance checks, we’ll also be sure to test the system and correct anything that might not be operating as intended. We won’t leave you sweating in your home this summer!

In business since 2011 serving Onslow and Carteret Counties, our employees have more than 23 years of combined HVAC experience. We offer service, maintenance, installation in existing homes and new construction, indoor air quality, and duct cleaning.

As a fully-licensed and insured woman-owned business, we also pride ourselves on being family-owned and operated. We carry this caring consideration throughout our business. We offer our customers upfront pricing so there are no surprises. Our dedicated professionals provide high-quality service and we stand behind our work.

Do you need assistance with your HVAC, heating and cooling in your home or business? Contact us today! For more information, visit www.davisheatingac.com.