Knowing When to Repair or Replace your AC Unit

In these sweltering summer temperatures, is your air conditioning system running as efficiently as it should? Is your house hot when it should be cool?

There could be a number of reasons that could cause an AC system to become overworked or fail, including extremely high usage in high heat, improper thermostat settings, dirty air filters or coils, low refrigerant levels, or malfunctioning motors in the unit.

But, when it does fail, should you repair or replace the AC unit? At Davis Heating & AC, we want to keep you comfortable all year long, so here’s some things to consider before repairing or replacing your AC unit.

What is the age of your AC unit? Increased age is the most obvious sign that you should start considering an HVAC upgrade. The average lifespan of a heat pump or AC is about 12 years so the closer it gets to that age, the more likely you will start to have more frequent repairs and efficiency problems.

Are repair calls becoming more frequent? If the answer is ‘yes,’ it might just be time to go ahead and replace the entire system. Even what we consider to be “small repairs” can eventually add up and you could end up spending more money that could be going towards the replacement of your HVAC system.

Is the AC system having trouble keeping up in this summer heat? If your home still feels hot even when you have the AC running on full blast or it seems like your unit is running constantly just to maintain temperature, it may be time to replace your system. Your current HVAC system may not be properly sized or may not be able to function like it used to. We can have one of our comfort specialists come out and determine which size and type of system would work best for you and your family.

What type of refrigerant does it use? Most heat pumps and air conditioners manufactured before 2006 use a type of refrigerant called R-22, which has since been phased out and no longer manufactured. This means the prices of R-22has been steadily increasing the last few years, and will continue to increase until there is no R-22 left. Increasing Freon prices also means increasing repair prices. You might be better off replacing your old system with a more efficient R-410A system.

When you start to see a combination of two or more of these telltale signs, the more we would recommend that you lean more towards a system replacement or least start to prepare by researching and getting together the funds you may need to upgrade your HVAC system. You can increase the life span and efficiency of your heat pump or AC by investing in a preventative maintenance plan.

And you can trust the workmanship and quality care the team at Davis Heating & AC provides. We’re family-owned and operated, bringing more than 23 years of experience in HVAC.

Your Family. Your Home. Our Solution.

Your Family . As a family-owned and operated business, we put families first. We promise to treat you and your family with courtesy. We respect your busy schedules and do our best to be prompt.

Your Home . Our expert service technicians and installers take every precaution to ensure that we leave your home clean and orderly like we found it. We treat your home like it was our own.

Our Solution. We offer our customers upfront pricing so there are no surprises. We will work with you to find the best possible solution for your family and home. Our dedicated professionals provide high-quality service and we stand behind our work.

Do you need assistance with your HVAC, heating and cooling in your home or business? Contact us today! For more information, visit www.davisheatingac.com.