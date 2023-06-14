Is Your HVAC System on the Brink? Repair or Replace? 4 Key Factors to Consider

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Davis Heating & AC, LLC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Davis Heating & AC, LLC, visit http://www.davisheatingac.com

When it comes to home maintenance and repairs, one of the most costly aspects is your heating and air system. It holds great importance in ensuring your family’s comfort. When faced with frequent or expensive repairs, homeowners often ponder whether it’s worth repairing. Here are four factors to consider when deciding whether to repair or replace your HVAC system:

1. Age: The age of your HVAC system is a key indicator to consider. On average, heat pumps or AC units have a lifespan of around 12 years. As it approaches this age, you can expect more frequent repairs and efficiency issues.

2. Increasing repairs: Have you noticed a rise in the number of service calls over the past few years? If so, it might be time to replace the entire system. Even seemingly minor repairs can accumulate and lead to significant expenses, which could be better utilized towards a new HVAC system.

3. Inadequate performance: If your home remains uncomfortably warm despite running the AC at full capacity, or if your unit seems to be constantly running without effectively maintaining the desired temperature, it may be a sign to replace your system. Your current HVAC system might be improperly sized or struggling to perform as it once did. Our comfort specialists can assess your needs and recommend the best-sized and most suitable system for you and your family.

4. Refrigerant type: Older heat pumps and air conditioners manufactured before 2006 typically use R-22 refrigerant. However, this refrigerant has been phased out and is no longer produced. Consequently, the price of R-22 has significantly risen in recent years and will continue to do so until it becomes scarce. Higher Freon prices translate into increased repair costs, making it more beneficial to replace your old system with a more efficient R-410A system.

When you notice a combination of two or more of these signs, it is advisable to consider leaning towards a system replacement or, at the very least, start preparing by researching and gathering the necessary funds for an HVAC upgrade. Investing in a preventative maintenance plan can also extend the lifespan and enhance the efficiency of your heat pump or AC. Davis Heating and AC is proud to bring this information to the Onslow County and surrounding areas. Call us now to see what we can do to help you!