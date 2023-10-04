It’s Time for Medicare Annual Enrollment

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of County Line Insurance and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about County Line Insurance, visit http://www.countylineinsurance.com.

At County Line Insurance, we are passionate about helping you get the absolute best health care coverage, especially for those on Medicare.

With Medicare Annual Enrollment underway, you might have some questions on the kind of coverage you should get. County Line Insurance can help you find the best plan to fit your specific needs.

Original Medicare coverage, Part A and Part B, is provided by the federal government, coordinated by County Line Insurance. In order to get additional Medicare Advantage or Medicare Supplement insurance, each known as Part C coverage, you must be enrolled in Medicare Part A and Part B already.

A Medicare Advantage Plan is a type of Medicare health plan offered by a private company that contracts with Medicare to provide you with all your Part A and Part B benefits. Most Medicare Advantage Plans also offer prescription drug coverage. Additional notes about Medicare Advantage plans are:

Subject to Plans Benefit Schedule

Low or No premiums

Higher & more frequent copays when care needed

Doctors need to be in Network - can be restrictive

Some plans do include Dental, Vision, Hearing, & Other Benefits

Experience Lower cost with good health

Medicare supplement insurance (Medigap) can help pay some of the health care costs that original Medicare does not cover, like copayments, coinsurance, and deductibles. A Medigap policy is different from a Medicare Advantage Plan. Those plans are ways to get Medicare benefits, while a Medigap policy only supplements your Original Medicare benefits. Notes about Medicare Supplement plans are:

Pays Remaining 20% of Cost

Higher premiums

NO hospital admission, minimal copays

No coverage for Dental, Vision, & other Benefits

See ANY Doctor or Hospital, United States & some foreign

Experience Lower cost with more severe health impairments

There is also Part D coverage, which is a prescription drug plan. This is based on individual need, and can be modified to fit what you need.

There are so many options for Medicare, and at County Line Insurance, we make the entire process easy as we do the hard work for you from start to finish. We know there are so many things to consider when choosing your Medicare coverage. We’ll help you sort it all out! Contact us online or by calling (252) 628-8255 to learn more about the right Medicare Advantage plan and Medigap insurance plans for you. Find additional information at countylineinsurance.com.

