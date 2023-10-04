It’s Time for Medical Insurance Annual Enrollment

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of County Line Insurance and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about County Line Insurance, visit http://www.countylineinsurance.com.

At County Line Insurance, we are passionate about helping you get the absolute best health care insurance coverage to protect you and your family.

With Medicare Annual Enrollment underway and ACA Health Insurance Annual Enrollment starting on November 1st, you might have some questions on the kind of coverage you should get for you and your family. County Line Insurance is affiliated with multiple insurance carriers to help find the best plan to fit your specific needs.

Below, find out the basics of Medicare and health insurance plans.

Medicare Plans

A Medicare Advantage Plan is a type of Medicare health plan offered by a private company that contracts with Medicare to provide you with all your Part A and Part B benefits. Most Medicare Advantage Plans also offer prescription drug coverage.

There is also additional plans for those on Medicare. Medicare supplement insurance (Medigap) can help pay some of the health care costs that original Medicare does not cover, like copayments, coinsurance, and deductibles. A Medigap policy is different from a Medicare Advantage Plan. Those plans are ways to get Medicare benefits, while a Medigap policy only supplements your Original Medicare benefits.

Health Insurance Plans

Health insurance is coverage that provides for the payments of benefits as a result of sickness or injury. Includes insurance for losses from accident, medical expense, disability, or accidental death and dismemberment.

Health insurance plan types include, Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) and Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs), Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs) and Point-of-Service plans (POS), High Deductible Health Plans (HDHP), and Catastrophic Health Insurance Plans. Read more about these options here.

