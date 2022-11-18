There’s nothing like Christmas at Core Sound!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Core Sound Waterfowl Museum, visit https://www.coresound.com/.

The holidays are here, and Core Sound Waterfowl Museum wants you to be part of the excitement!

It all starts with the Gallery of Trees. Core Sound’s newest tradition is an exquisite way to celebrate the holidays with trees from Promise Land Society, a salute to Down East Veterans, “Christmas at Twin Oaks,” Newport Historical Museum, Carteret County Fishermen’s Association, #DownEastStrong, and the Core Sound Quilters just to name a few.

Then, on Nov. 26, we kick open the doors for our Christmas Market. Just in time for the holiday shopping season to begin, artisans, crafters, bakers, and more display their wares that deserve to live under your tree.

The fun and excitement continues as Dec. 2 begins our Friday Night Chow-Down, featuring some of the best comfort meals all designed to warm you up and fill your bellies. For $35, get four cups of your favorite soups, chowders, and chilis with our gorgeous Christmas lights on the Museum grounds. The “Core Sound Chow Down” judging will be led by Chef Ricky Moore and others from “Edible South” who will be here to visit and sign books.

Peruse Waterfowl Weekend vendors, along with this year’s Gallery of Trees and the Museum’s new decoy displays. Supper starts at 5:30, tickets are limited (buy online now at CoreSound.com/chowdown). Be sure to enjoy the lights of Harkers Island on the way to the Museum!

Capping off the weekend of Dec. 2 is the Waterfowl Weekend, an annual celebration of Down East’s traditions beginning with the Island’s “Bring Back the Lights” opening night. The first weekend of December has grown to be the Island’s homecoming weekend with the Decoy Festival at the school, craft sales all along the way, yard sales, fund-raisers and Down East hospitality every mile of the way. Saturday will offer everything from scallop fritters to sweet puppies, artists and carvers, online auction and the next day, Sunday morning church.

The Museum and the Season is all about our community’s living heritage, so come join us!