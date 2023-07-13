Take Your Pain and Stress Away with Massage Treatments at Coastal Massage & Wellness

Take Your Pain and Stress Away with Massage Treatments at Coastal Massage & Wellness

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Coastal Massage & Wellness and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Coastal Massage & Wellness, visit https://www.coastalmassagewellness.com.

At Coastal Massage & Wellness, we invite you to discover the power of touch while trusting your pain relief with us.

Our luxury massage treatments are rejuvenating and can be customized. Our current offerings include custom massage sessions, pregnancy massage, sinus and allergy relief massages and a salt room session, feet treat, hot and cold stone massage, 4-handed massage, the mi amor couples massage, bad bitches bestie massage, and body scrubs. Prices vary but start at $55 for a feet treat massage.

Custom Massage Sessions start at $65 for 45-minute sessions, up to $110 for 90 minute sessions. The easiest way to start your massage experience is to just decide on how many minutes you would like and let our massage therapists help guide you from there!

Pregnancy Massage uses various techniques for expecting mothers. Pregnancy massages help alleviate discomforts commonly experienced throughout the pregnancy. These sessions are $80 for 60 minutes.

Sinus & Allergy Relief Massages also include a Salt Room session for $75. Your therapist will use gentle pressure along the forehead, nose, cheeks and scalp to open up the nasal passage ways and relieve sinus headaches. Combined with a salt room session, it will reduce any inflammation caused by seasonal allergies.

Feet Treat sessions are $55 for 30 minutes and are perfect for tired feet that need a little TLC. This session includes a reflexology foot massage combined with hot/cold stones, hot towels and an aromatherapy sugar scrub.

Hot and Cold Stone Massages utilize both temperature ranges to provide relief for the $120 session. Hot stones are used to relax the muscles, allowing the therapist to utilize less force on the muscles to release pain and tension. Cold stone treatment can help to relieve stress, and can even act as decongestant and inflammation reducer.

4-Handed Massage allows two specialists to work at the same time. When you get a regular massage, you can readily gauge the location of your therapist’s hands, but that isn’t the case when 4 hands are involved. After a few minutes, your brain will stop trying to make sense of all this information and instead, you’ll feel fully immersed in the experience. These sessions are $180 for 60 minutes.

Mi Amor Couples Massages are $250 for 60 minutes of head to toe pampering. The couples sessions also include a mini hot stone treatment, mini foot scrub, and aromatherapy peppermint essential oil scalp massages.

Bad Bitches Bestie Massages are perfect for friends who are in need of some peaceful quality time together. The 60-minute treatment includes a peppermint scalp massage, hot stones on the back, and luxurious foot scrub. And as an added bonus, you get to choose your music!

Body Scrub treatments cleanse and soften the skin, and stimulate blood flow. The $75 scrubs encourage new cell growth and can be great for stress relief.

Check out all the details of our massage offerings at oastalmassagewellness.com/massages.

We also accept most insurance plans for our massage treatments, with a chiropractor or doctor referral. Learn more about that here.

When it comes to your skin care, our expert estheticians are dedicated to helping you achieve your best skin yet. From a relaxing facial, to goal-oriented skin care, we offer everything from microdermabrasion, to Brazilian waxing, to non-invasive face lifts. Beauty starts with healthy skin, so we only use the highest quality products and techniques.

We stand by our Google reviews, so we invite you to escape the daily stress, to find your beauty, by booking with Coastal Massage & Wellness today!

Learn more by calling 910-581-2900 or visiting coastalmassagewellness.com.